Needham & Company LLC Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Etsy stock opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $255.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

