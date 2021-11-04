Strong (STRONG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.56 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Strong has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $117.87 million and $15.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $852.46 or 0.01383039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

