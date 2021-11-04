HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $845.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $830.00 to $845.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

NYSE HUBS traded up $32.22 on Thursday, reaching $808.96. 17,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,338. HubSpot has a one year low of $312.39 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

