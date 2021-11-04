Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

