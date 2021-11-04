Noir Achieves Market Cap of $126,323.31 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $126,323.31 and $243.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00123863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.00508525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,486,770 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

