OneLedger Trading Up 42.6% This Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

