NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 539,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

