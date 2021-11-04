Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.58

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 11893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

