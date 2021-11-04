Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,810 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $183.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

