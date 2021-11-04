Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,712 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

