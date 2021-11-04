Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 5,765 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 288.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 456.7% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $217.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

