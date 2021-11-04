Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 236,782 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 32.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 298,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

GPK opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.