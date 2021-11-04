Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 154,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $686.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.