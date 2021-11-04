Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crown Castle International (CCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) recently:

10/25/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

10/13/2021 – Crown Castle International is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.99. 19,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,794. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

