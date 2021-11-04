ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.41) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.09 ($15.40).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.