Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.15).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €2.35 ($2.76). 13,252,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

