Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA traded up €0.41 ($0.48) on Thursday, reaching €6.31 ($7.42). The stock had a trading volume of 26,039,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.98. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.