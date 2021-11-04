Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.08 ($7.15).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.45 ($7.58). The company had a trading volume of 6,337,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

