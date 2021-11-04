4,507 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 612,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 456,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,444,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of XEC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.