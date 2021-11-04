Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,713 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

