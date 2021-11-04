1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $289.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.