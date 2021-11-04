1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 288,600 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

ENTG stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

