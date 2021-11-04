1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309,174 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

