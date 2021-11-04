Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

