Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $33.83. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 10,178 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

