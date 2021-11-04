Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,466,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 5,308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,067,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

