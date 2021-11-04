Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CADE. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

