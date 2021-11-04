Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CADE. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.
Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
