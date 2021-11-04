EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,732. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

