Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Unisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unisys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Unisys worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

