Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

