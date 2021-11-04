POA (POA) Price Down 49.9% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, POA has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $3.13 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,360,607 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
