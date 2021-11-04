Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.08 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

