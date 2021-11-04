25,055 Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $410,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,933,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $226,161. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

