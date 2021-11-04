Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.