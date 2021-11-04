Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

