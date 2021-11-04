Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of MVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,710,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.