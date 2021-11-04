Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $1,939,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

