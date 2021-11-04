Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UA stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

