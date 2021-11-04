Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,382 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

