King DAG Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $27,393.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

