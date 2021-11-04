Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $318,406.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00325683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,721,745 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.