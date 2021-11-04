Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

Conduit stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 457.50 ($5.98). 508,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.73. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £756.89 million and a PE ratio of -55.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

