ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $684,000.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

