ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.