Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

