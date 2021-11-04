Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3,492.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PS Business Parks worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 14.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $176.76 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $181.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

