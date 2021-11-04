Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,368,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 210,086 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.