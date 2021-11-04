Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

