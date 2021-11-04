TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $58.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

TSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.