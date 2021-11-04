Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

